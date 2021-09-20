'We have no doubt you love him': Freestone County Officers plead with mother to bring son home

Lincoln Lopez went missing over the weekend after his mother is alleged to have taken him after a supervised visit.

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas — Freestone County Police are asking for the public's help in finding a boy who was allegedly taken by his mother over the weekend.

Lincoln Lopez, 7, was purportedly taken around 6:13 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 during a supervised visit.

According to The Freestone County Sheriff's Office (FSCO), Blassingame put the boy in her car before family members noticed she had taken him.

Blassingame currently doesn't have custody of the child.

According to police, Lopez was last seen wearing a red shirt with a soccer ball on it, red shorts, black shoes, and black and blue glasses.

Officers say Blassingame was last seen driving a white 2003 GMC Onvoy with a Texas license plate reading JRW1156.

Allegedly, Blassingame was last seen leaving County Rd. 1250 in Fairfield, Texas.

The FCSO is pleading with the mother to bring the boy home safely. Writing on their Facebook, "Ms. Dolly Blassingame, we are asking you to return Lincoln. We’re asking you to contact us and let us know Lincoln is ok. We have no doubt that you love him. We know you do and we just ask that you go about this the right way. Please, contact our office and allow us to help."