'We have really struggled' | Providence Health Center receives vaccines, but no public portal for vaccination

There are two state-designated vaccination hubs in McLennan County. One has a public-facing option to give out vaccine. The other does not.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The McLennan County Public Health District has received a total of 4500 doses of vaccines over the last three weeks. Around 3000 doses have been given out at a public clinic in the Waco Convention Center. The health district ah scheduled people from their waitlist for another wave of vaccines this weekend. Unfortunately, that waitlist totals around 20,000 individuals.

"The demand continues to outweigh supply, and the health district is still only receiving 1500 doses per shipment. We will continue to get consistent vaccine allocation through the state and continue to move through the health clinics," Waco Mayor Dillan Meek said.

But the health district is only one of two designated vaccine hubs in McLennan County. The other is Providence Health Center, and DSHS data shows that the hub received 1950 each week for the last three.

So where is it going?

Providence Health Center has no public portal where individuals can sign up for vaccination at this time. At the Waco COVID-19 press conference Wednesday, Providence Chief Medical Officer Brian Becker gave the following explanation.

"We do have a team working on vaccinations, and we work in concert with our market that is primarily out of Austin on what that looks like," Becker said. "To be honest with you, we have really struggled trying to figure out a public-facing access point. A tool that allows our community to register and to sign up on a waitlist. It is a body of work we are attempting to address at the present time."

Becker was quick to point out that Ascension Providence provided vaccines to staff and patients that qualify under the 1B regulations. He said vaccinations were also shared with health care workers at local clinics and local first responders.

"I don't want it to be confused that because those vaccines are in Ascension Providence that they stay within Ascension Providence. They have distributed across our community," Becker said.

6 News previously reached out to the Department of State Health Services to ask if hub-designated hospital systems had the freedom to use vaccines on staff and patients first instead of setting up clinics. Director of Media Relations Chris Van Deusen responded via email.

"Hubs are expected to have public-facing vaccination, though there may still be some getting their registration systems online," Van Deusen said.

6 News asked Dr. Becker if Ascension Providence could have Providence Health Center work with the local health district to supply the clinics where they are already registering people.

Becker said, "I would tell you that we are in constant communication with city and county officials on what our vaccination effort looks like. We are working with those folks as well as Family Health Center and Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest. I will tell you that it is a misconception that there is an allotment for McLennan County that is halved because we have two hubs. We are fortunate to have two hubs which essentially doubles the volume of vaccines that we can get."

Data shows that the total weekly vaccine allotment for McLennan County is 3,450 and 1500 of those doses go to the health district. The Bell County Public Health District, which is the only hub provider in its county, gets 3900 doses of vaccine in total.