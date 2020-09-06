WACO, Texas — The summer heat in Central Texas can become unbearable if you're out for too long, and wearing face masks can make you sweat more, which won't make it any easier.

Dr. John Myers, a family medicine physician at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Hewitt Clinic said there are certain colors and materials for masks that can make it harder for you to breathe.

"Wearing the mask is uncomfortable and you're gonna be tempted to pull it down under your nose,” Dr. Myers said.



The best thing to do is use masks made of breathable material. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said to use tightly woven cotton, such as quilting fabric or cotton sheets.

"For example, wearing a cotton mask made out of an old t-shirt or something would probably be the most comfortable, and they can be pretty decently effective at preventing the spread to others,” Dr. Myers said.

Using lighter colors is best, because it reflects sunlight. Avoid using dark colors because it absorbs heat.

For those with sensitive skin, there's a new term being used called 'Maskne,’ which is acne caused by irritation from the mask.

"Wash your face before and after the mask,” Dr. Myers said. “If you're wearing a mask that is reusable but not washable then when it gets soiled, throw it away and use a new one."

Dr. Myers said the more people wear face masks and coverings, the more you can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Try to have several reusable masks when you go out, so you can rotate them if you're in the sun and wash them as often as possible.

Doctors also recommend limiting your time outside and taking care of your skin.

Dr. Myers said the Baylor Scott and White Hewitt Clinic is accepting appointments via video for those who don't want to leave their homes yet.

Related stories on KCENTV.com

RELATED: 'Premature, misleading': Doctors on WHO's findings that asymptomatic patients rarely spread COVID-19

RELATED: Public health expert urges caution as COVID-19 numbers rise in Texas

RELATED: Florida sees five straight days of 1,000+ new coronavirus cases