KILLEEN, Texas — Rainy weather forced Fort Hood to postpone its National Night Out and Barbeque.

The event that was scheduled for Monday will m move to Saturday at Hood Stadium.

The National Night Out event is joining forces with the "Operation Phantom Warrior Salute Celebration and Concert" commemorating III Corps' 100-year anniversary.

The Golden Knights Parachute Team and Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band will there from 3 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

More information can be found on the on the Fort Hood Morale, Welfare and Recreation website.

