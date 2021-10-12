Weighing in on Texas Abortion Ban ruling

The decision comes just over a week after arguments before the supreme court in a Mississippi abortion rights case.

KILLEEN, Texas — The United States Supreme Court issued a ruling Friday concerning Texas law SB8.



In an eight to one vote, the high court ruled that a lawsuit filed by abortion providers challenging the state law can move forward, but the justices also say the law can remain in place while the case is being argued.



The court said a second lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice could not move forward.

Also known as the Texas Heartbeat Bill, SB8 is sparking nationwide criticism. It restricts abortions in the state after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around the sixth week of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.

Stephanie Tavera is an Assistant Professor at Texas A&M Central Texas. She believes power and control are reasons why politicians try to make decisions about women and their bodies.

“We are in a very interesting historical moment. I believe Texas is shifting politically. It is hard to tell whether this will stand. My hope is that it won’t but it is really hard to tell because we are in such a moment of flux,” said Tavera.

While Governor Greg Abbott has yet to officially respond to the Supreme Court’s ruling, Attorney General Ken Paxton said this is a huge win.