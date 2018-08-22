WACO, Texas — People were dancing in the streets of Waco Wednesday.
City residents filled the streets for a video shoot with Holly Tucker for their ‘Welcome to Waco’ Tourism Ambassador campaign.
The video featured Waco citizens as extras in the background who clapped, danced and smiled.
Nearly 100 people shut down 8th and Austin streets for about an hour.
The purpose of the video is to attract tourists and encourage more Wacoans to be ambassadors in welcoming out-of-towners.
The City of Waco used a pineapple as its mascot ambassador because the pineapple is a sign of hospitality.
