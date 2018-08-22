WACO, Texas — People were dancing in the streets of Waco Wednesday.

City residents filled the streets for a video shoot with Holly Tucker for their ‘Welcome to Waco’ Tourism Ambassador campaign.

The video featured Waco citizens as extras in the background who clapped, danced and smiled.

Nearly 100 people shut down 8th and Austin streets for about an hour.

A new music video was filmed in downtown Waco. The song is called Welcome to Waco and was made for the millions of visitors who come to the city @KCENNews pic.twitter.com/6ShOkUoTjr — Jasmin Caldwell KCEN (@TVJasmin) August 22, 2018

The purpose of the video is to attract tourists and encourage more Wacoans to be ambassadors in welcoming out-of-towners.

The City of Waco used a pineapple as its mascot ambassador because the pineapple is a sign of hospitality.

