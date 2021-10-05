West ISD employee arrested, accused of sending inappropriate messages to student

Andrew White, 33, is facing charges of improper relationship between an educator and a student, among other charges.

WEST, Texas — An employee of West Independent School District was arrested last week for sending a student inappropriate messages via social media, according to district officials.

Andrew White, 33, was arrested by West ISD Police Department on Sept. 30 and had additional charges added on Oct.1, according to district officials and court records.

The district said on Sept. 29, they were notified about the allegation and immediately began investigating White. Law Enforcement and Child Protective Services (CPS) and the Texas Rangers also joined the investigation, according to district employees.

White was fired after district officials reportedly learned about other serious allegations.

West ISD says they are now conducting a Title IX investigation.

White is now facing charges of improper relationship between an educator and a student, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, according to police records.

"Student safety and well-being will always be our highest priority. The District encourages all parents, guardians, and caregivers to speak with their students about appropriate relationships with adults, and to report any suspicious or concerning behavior to the District or Law Enforcement," said district officials.