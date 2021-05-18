West ISD senior dies in car crash about two weeks before graduating

Kadyn Reynolds was set to graduate with the senior class next Friday, May 28.

WEST, Texas — West High School senior Kadyn Reynolds died in a car accident Monday night, West ISD announced.

Many students and staff learned of his tragic death Tuesday morning as they arrived to school while the senior class learned of Reynolds' death in a class meeting, the district said.

Reynolds had attended school in West from pre-kindergarten through his senior year and was set to graduate with the senior class next Friday, May 28. The district said his extracurricular involvements included football, acting and technical theater, and film.

"His greatest attribute was his sense of humor," the district said. "He could truly light up a room."

Funeral services have not been announced yet, but the district said that information will be shared on its social media pages when it becomes available.

The school district said it has set up a crisis counseling plan with help of the Region 12 Education Service Center and crisis response team leader Jeni Janek starting May 18 through May 21. Following this period, counseling referrals can still be made through the campus front office.