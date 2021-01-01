West Texans stuck for hours in snow on I-20

TxDOT spent hours putting granular underneath numerous 18-wheelers who stalled traffic on westbound I-20.

MIDLAND, Texas — Numerous West Texans were stuck on I-20 over night.

Drivers reached out to NewsWest 9, telling us they were stuck on I-20 between Stanton and Big Spring and were running out of gas, food and water.

Others say they are out of fuel and have small children and elderly folks in these vehicles.

There were no signs of TxDOT or sheriffs coming for help for hours according to people who were at the scene.

We reached out to the Howard County Sheriff's Office and the Stanton Police Department and both say they are not in charge of the situation.

NewsWest 9 reached out to TxDOT to get some answers on this situation.

Tanya Brown from the Abilene sector said the main thing stopping traffic was 18-wheelers pulling over or stopping on the road because they lost traction over night.

TxDOT worked to put granular underneath them right now to create enough traction for the trucks to move. They had to remove the snow first before using the granular to melt the ice underneath the snow.

Current conditions IH 20 WB



Traffic on IH 20 westbound, west of Abilene came to a standstill overnight. Crews continue to assist 18-wheelers and as conditions improve. Visit https://t.co/0VkIiKMVh1 for current road conditions. — txdotAbilene (@TxDOTAbilene) January 1, 2021

Brown said the location where the road was impacted was on westbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 196, though the slow moving cars stretched for a few miles according to drivers.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, TxDOT has completed this effort and says traffic is flowing again.

Roads are expected to still be rough on Saturday as the snow and ice melts and refreezes.