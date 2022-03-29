West Volunteer Fire Department: Calls on community for donations to firefighters battling wildfires in Central Texas

You can donate items from March 29 until the morning of April 3, as stated by the West VFD. The trailer will leave around noon April 3.

CENTRAL, Texas — West Volunteer Fire Department is calling on the public's help as they take donations for supplies for firefighters battling wildfires in Central Texas.

"...the community is asked to help fill the department trailer with Gatorade or bottled water. The trailer will be taken to the Killeen area to support firefighters with these needed supplies," the West VFD Facebook page stated.

Fort Hood officials updated the public Monday afternoon on two fires that were being tracked over the weekend: The Crittenburg Complex Fire and the Flat, Texas fire.

Firefighters from Killeen, Bell and Coryell and other parts of Texas have gone to both fires to help fight and evacuate those caught in the wildfire season.

If you are interested in donating a case of drinks you are asked to drop them off at First Baptist Church, the rear of Church of the Assumption by the school bus or at West Fire Department, according to West VFD.

You can donate items from March 29 until the morning of April 3, as stated by West VFD. The trailer will leave around noon April 3.