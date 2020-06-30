Westfest canceled due to COVID-19 threat

The mayor of West said due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases Westfest would be canceled.

WEST, Texas — West Mayor Tommy Muska said Tuesday the annual Westfest was canceled due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Muska said the city council made the decision Monday night. He said it would not be rescheduled.

"It just breaks my heart," Muska said. "Cancelling Westfest may be the hardest decision I have ever made as mayor but it is the right decision."

Muska said he couldn't see how holding the event could be done safely, saying social distancing would be impossible.

As of Tuesday, McLennan County was reporting 795 positive cases of COVID-19 with 592 of those considered active.

Westfest is an annual event held every Labor Day weekend that salutes the area’s Czech heritage. It features live music and entertainment and authentic Czech food.

Westfest was founded in 1976 as a means for the West community to raise funds for a variety of projects, including various athletic facilities for youth groups, senior citizen activities, a community center, library and other civic and cultural programs.