WestFest celebrates the Czech community

The City of West kicked off its annual WestFest on Sept. 1. The celebration is set to last until Sunday, September 3 at midnight.

WEST, Texas — The annual WestFest event in West, Texas has celebrated the Czech culture since 1976. It's a three-day event that features vendors, live music, food, games and much more. The festival attracts people from all over the world.

"The majority of the citizens in West- their ancestors are from the Czech Republic," said Max Tooker, who has served in the festival since it first debuted. "They want to keep that Czech heritage alive."

Every year, a Miss WestFest is crowned to represent the community. This year, 16-year-old Grace Watson earned the title.

"It means so much, like there's something so special about this town. We're all connected," said Watson. "We're family, this is a huge family town."

Watson says it's an honor that she will hold for the remainder of the year.

"We represent the Czech culture and everything about West, but we also represent it throughout the year like at community events," Watson explained.