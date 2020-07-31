Fire burns warehouse, HFD truck in southwest Houston; shelter-in-place nearby

The smoke can be seen from miles away along the Southwest Freeway corridor near Westpark.

HOUSTON — A fire caused a partial roof collapse at a warehouse in southwest Houston and burned a responding fire truck on Friday morning.

At this time there are no reports of injuries, but the fire department is monitoring the air in the area due to two chemicals that are stored inside the warehouse.

The Houston Fire Department responded to Westpark at Fairhill, just west of the Southwest Freeway, at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

HFD said the wholesale warehouse quickly burned, forcing a second and third alarm call.

Nearby residents at 3737 Hillcroft were asked to shelter-in-place as a precaution as air quality testing continued. A fire official at the scene also told news crews that areas to the immediate north and east should also stay away and stay indoors.

An assistant chief later held a press conference and said air quality testing was underway.

“We don’t have a stable air quality set up yet, we have a preliminary in place,” said HFD Executive Assistant Justin Wells. “Right now the air quality is good. Long term, we are working on that to make sure the public is not in danger.”

Wells said they believe the facility that is on fire stores and distributes two types of chemicals, sodium hydroxide as well as a type of alcohol used in hand sanitzers. He said there is no immediate danger from the runoff.

The roof of the structure has partially collapsed, but there are no reports of injuries at this time.

It appears HFD Ladder Truck 28 also caught fire and at least partially burned as well:

According to the National Library of medicine, sodium hydroxide is corrosive and can cause irritation to the eyes, skin and mucous membrane.