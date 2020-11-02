WEST, Texas —

A vehicle lost control because of a wet roadway Tuesday and hit the vehicle West Officer Ashley Boyd was in. This took place on Interstate 35 south at Marable St. at about 8:45 a.m., according to the West Police Department.

The impact of the car caused a whiplash effect on Boyd, who was taken by West EMS to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest for treatment.

Boyd had no broken bones or serious injuries but would be sore because of the whiplash. He is expected to be back on the job soon, according to West PD.

West PD asked that drivers, “Please remember to slow down on wet roadways for yours and others safety,” a press release said.

