What it's like working in hospice during the COVID-19 pandemic

TEMPLE, Texas — The month of November is Home Care & Hospice Month, according to the National Association for Home Care & Hospice.

"We provide care to people who receive a terminal diagnosis and aggressive treatment is no longer beneficial to them, but quality of life becomes more important and that's where hospice steps in," Chaplin and Bereavement Coordinator with Amedisys Gary Baxley said.

On top of that challenge, the COVID-19 pandemic drastically shook up the medical field.

"We have met our patients and families where they are. For our facility patients we have adjusted with all of the changes that have come along with that," Hospice Liaison with Amedisys Michelle Mann said.

Mann said they have done video visits and adjusted their testing so they know they are being safe and can go in to provide the care. She said families can't go in, but they are coming up with ways to get families involved, like Facetime visits.

"We've kind of become another set of eyes in there checking on them and letting them know how they are doing," Mann said.

When 6 News spoke about the challenges they are facing, Baxley said not being able to go into facilities and having a hands-on ministerial approach to helping people is one.

"At the same time, the rewarding part of that is as I get back into facilities. The joy I see on residence's faces and the excitement and gratification that family members have when I say I'm back visiting with your loved one again," Baxley said.

As the holidays' fast approach, Mann said a lot of times patients decline. While they have goals to help their patients, others can make a difference. Mann mentioned volunteers making bibs, blankets and pillows for them to take or even just children sending a card can be helpful.