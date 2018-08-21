BELL COUNTY — As students head back to school many parents are planning on what to pack for their kid's lunch. There are three basics that need to be included in every meal. According to Pediatric Resident Dr. Emily Skoog, each meal needs protein, fruits and vegetables. Skoog said when shopping try and avoid packaging because added sugars can be found in everything.

"They see the word fruits and they think they are healthy. Some of those dried [fruits] they add a lot of extra sugar," Dr, Skoog said.

She says that sugar is okay in moderation, but should not be a part of a child's main diet.

For more information on standard food groups and items to be included in any meal, visit www.choosemyplate.gov

