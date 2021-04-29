What you need to know for Thursday April 29, 2021

Here are four stories you should know for Thursday.

TEMPLE, Texas

Killeen ISD adds four new schools

As the city of Killeen continues to grow so does the need for new schools for new students moving into the area.

The sight of construction workers and homes popping up in new neighborhoods is a sign that the city of Killeen is growing.

“With the influx of people coming into the district and moving into an area that is family oriented and affordable, we have to have more schools to make sure we accommodate the students coming with those families. We have to make sure they have a great education,” Iris Felder, Executive Director of KISD Elementary Schools, said.

President Joe Biden's first address takeaways

The president returned to the U.S. Capitol, his home for more than three decades, and used his first address to Congress to make the case that the era of big government is back.

Biden said the U.S. is “on the move again” after struggling through a devastating pandemic that killed more than 570,000 Americans, disrupted the economy and shook daily life. And he pitched an expansive — and expensive — vision to rebuild the nation’s roads, bridges, water pipes and other infrastructure, bolster public education and extend a wide swath of other benefits.

Fort Hood to relax COVID-19 measures

Fort Hood officials announced plans to relax COVID-19 measures that have been in place fore more than a year now, aimed at preventing the spread of the virus throughout the military post and surrounding community.

The changes will take effect May 1, according to a release.

They were "approved for implementation after careful analysis of data showing decreased infection rates and expanded vaccine availability within the Fort Hood community."

Missing17-year-old girl last seen on West Elm Avenue in Temple

The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police say Brooklyn McBride was last seen on April 26 in the 600 block of W. Elm.