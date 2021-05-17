Here's what you need to know for May 17, 2021

Thank you for waking up with 6 News! Here are four stories you should know for Monday.

TEMPLE, Texas — Good Morning Central Texas! Here's what you need to know for Monday:

Killeen council to set dates for District 4 runoff election at Tuesday meeting

The Killeen City Council will be determining exact dates for the District 4 runoff election between incumbent Steve Harris and challenger Michael Boyd on Tuesday.

The election must be held, by law, between June 2 and June 12. Council documents show there will be an early voting period where district residents can vote at City Hall and the Lions Club Park Senior Center.

Texas reports 0 COVID-19 deaths for first time since tracking pandemic data

As the world continues its efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas recorded its first day ever with zero fatalities in a single day, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Texas COVID-19 dashboard reports that there were zero "newly reported deaths" and 388 new confirmed cases statewide. It is important to note that this data reported to the State is preliminary in the sense that a handful of counties do not report data on the weekends anymore, so that data could potentially be backlogged to Monday.

2020 tax deadline is today

Americans have until Monday, May 17 to file their 2020 income taxes with the Internal Revenue Service.

The IRS delayed the deadline from April 15 to May 17 to allow for more breathing room for taxpayers and the IRS alike to cope with changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. If taxpayers are unable to file their taxes by Monday, they can request an extension until October 15.

These stores plan to keep requiring masks for now

While a number of states immediately embraced new guidelines from the CDC that say fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors or out in most situations, some businesses are taking a wait-and-see approach.