Here's what you need to know for May 20, 2021

Gov. Greg Abbott signs into law one of nation’s strictest abortion measures

Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law Wednesday a measure that would prohibit in Texas abortions as early as six weeks — before some women know they are pregnant — and open the door for almost any private citizen to sue abortion providers and others.

The signing of the bill opens a new frontier in the battle over abortion restrictions as first-of-its-kind legal provisions — intended to make the law harder to block — are poised to be tested in the courts.

Black Art and Film Fest set to kick off in Killeen this Saturday

The Black Art and Film Fest kicks off in Killeen on Saturday, May 22 from 10:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

When it comes to the arts and film, Luvina Norwood-Sabree said it is time to put Killeen on the map.

"It is the second festival, but it is the first in-person festival and we are super excited about it,” said Norwood-Sabree, director of the Black Art and Film Fest. “We are going to have live art, and we are going to have films galore.”

Waco Regional Airport is getting $3 million renovation to modernize terminal

The Waco Regional Airport terminal is getting a $3 million renovation later this year. The project proposal was presented to city council this week.

Joel Martinez, the director of aviation at the airport said the goal is to give it a modern look so it can be a memorable experience for travelers.

Martinez said they set aside $2.5 million from the CARES Act to pay for the project and the rest will be paid for by airport cash reserves and external sponsorships.

Waco ISD making masks optional starting Monday

The Waco Independent School District announced Wednesday that it is making masks optional to all starting Monday, May 24.