Here's what you need to know for May 21, 2021

Fort Hood ends mask requirement for fully vaccinated

On Thursday, Fort Hood's commanding general announced on Facebook that the base is easing up on its mask requirements, saying those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors.

"Defined as those who are at least two weeks beyond their final dose, are no longer required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors on Fort Hood and DoD facilities, with a few exceptions," Lt. Gen. Pat White posted on Facebook.

Texas Senate passes statewide homeless camping ban

The Texas Senate on Thursday passed House Bill 1925, a statewide homeless camping ban, with 28 in favor and three voting against.

Under the bill, people cannot camp in a public place unless authorized. Authorized camping includes camping for recreational purposes or if the property has been approved for sheltering people experiencing homelessness.

Killeen Police hit hard topics at community forum in Downtown Killeen

On Thursday, the Killeen Police Department unleashed a load of information about crime in the city, the end of no-knock warrants and better officer training during a community conversation forum took place at the Potter House Church in Downtown Killeen

Chief Charles Kimble said the event was all about transparency. From discussing the George Floyd case to ending the controversial no-knock warrants, Killeen police bared all.

New report highlights well-being of young children in McLennan County

A newly released report by United Way of Waco-McLennan County is highlighting the well-being of children ages 5 and under in McLennan County.