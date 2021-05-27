Here's what you need to know for May 27, 2021

Thank you for waking up with 6 News! Here are six stories you should know for Thursday!

TEMPLE, Texas — Good Morning Central Texas! Here's what you need to know:





Texans can now get second COVID-19 vaccine dose from different provider than first

Ideally, Texans would get their second COVID-19 shot from the same place they got their first one. But sometimes that's hard to do.

Sometimes vaccine clinic locations move, a walk-in clinic available one week isn't open the next, or a person would need to make another log trip to a distant provider.

Cameron Park Zoo offers free admission for active duty military, veterans on Memorial Day

Active duty members of the military and veterans can visit the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco for free this Memorial Day, the zoo announced May 26.

All active duty military and veterans will be admitted for free on Monday, May 31 with appropriate ID. The zoo said military admission rates will be available for their families.

Man accused of shooting 3 officers taken into custody after overnight standoff in Flower Mound, police say

A man accused of shooting three Flower Mound police officers has been taken into custody after a standoff that lasted for hours, officials tweeted Thursday morning.

Flower Mound officials said although the standoff is over, a police presence will remain in the area throughout the morning.

Victims of San Jose shooting that killed 8 identified

An employee opened fire Wednesday at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own life as law enforcement rushed in, authorities said, marking the latest attack in a year that has seen a sharp increase in killings in which there are large numbers of casualties as the nation emerges from coronavirus restrictions.

$5 cat adoptions happening now at Temple Animal Shelter

If you're looking for cat or kitten, now is your chance to get one from the Temple Animal Shelter.

The shelter is only charging a $5 adoption fee until June 12, according to the Temple Police Department. Spay, neuter and rabies shots are still required, the department said.

Check out the cats and kittens available for adoption by heading over to the shelter's website. According to the website, the shelter currently has 34 cats up for adoption.

More $1,400 stimulus checks sent. Here's who's getting them.

Nearly 2 million more stimulus payments from the passage of the American Rescue Plan COVID relief bill in March went out in the past two weeks. They include almost 1 million "plus-up" payments, the IRS said Wednesday.