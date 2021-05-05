Here's what you need to know for May 5, 2021

Thank you for waking up with 6 News! Here are four stories you should know for Cinco De Mayo!

Troy ISD dress code committee will meet next week following weekslong hair debate

A special meeting was held by the Troy ISD School Board to address the county's dress code policy, which was updated three years ago.

This meeting came as a result of Hope Cozart demanding changes after her son was placed in in-school-suspension for nine days for his hairstyle. Since the last time she spoke at a school board meeting on April 19, she says he has served lunch detention.

New Baylor women's basketball coach Nicki Collen arrives in Waco ahead of introduction

From the WNBA to Waco Regional Airport, Nicki Collen arrived in Waco on Tuesday.

Baylor's new head women's basketball coach arrived at Waco Regional Airport on yesterday, ahead of her formal introduction at the Ferrell Center for today. The day was documented on Twitter.

COVID-19 vaccine demand starting to plummet in Central Texas

according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, nearly 50 percent of Texans 16 years and older have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with at least one dose.

If all of those individuals get their second dose as well, that leaves around half of vaccine-eligible Texans immune to the virus.

Oversight board upholds Trump Facebook suspension

Since the day after the deadly Jan. 6 riots on the U.S. Capitol, former President Donald Trump's social media accounts have been silent — muzzled for inciting violence using the platforms as online megaphones.