Here's what you should know for June 1, 2021

Thank you for waking up with 6 News! Here are five stories you should know for Tuesday!

TEMPLE, Texas — Good Morning Central Texas! Here's what you need to know:

Waco man confesses to killing his mother

Waco PD responded to a domestic disturbance on May 31 that happen in the 700 block of N. 11th Street. According to officials, when the officers arrived they met the suspect, 33-year-old Lonnie Bishop, on the porch of the residence.

As officers began talking to Bishop they heard him say that his mother was dead and that he had killed her. The officers then took Bishop into custody and entered the home.

Man critically injured after being shot Monday afternoon, Killeen police say

The Killeen Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition the afternoon of May 31.

Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Dickens Drive after receiving reports of shots fired shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Brazos River sewage water spill

The error that caused 4.5 million gallons of domestic wastewater to be dumped into the Brazos River Friday has environmentalists from Friends of the Brazos disappointed and worried for the aquatic life.

“I expect that we’ll see a pretty good fish kill as a result of this" Nick Dornak, president of Friends of the Brazos, said. "It will take a good while for the section of the river to receive this to recover. The Brazos has pretty good flow in that part of the area, so hopefully there will be some recovery.”

The bill requiring power providers to weatherize was finished on last day of session. Here's what it will do.

The final version of Senate Bill 3, which will be sent to the governor, was just posted Monday afternoon on the last day of the legislative session. The bill is the result of hundreds of hours of work by state senators and representatives. Now it will require state agencies to do more work.

Sunday, just before the bill was approved in the house, State Affairs Committee Chair Chris Paddie had just a few minutes to answer questions on one of the priority bills of the session.

Waco Tours nominated again for best boat tour

Waco Tours is in USA Today's Top 20 Tour Companies for Boat Tours around the U.S., the local tour company announced.