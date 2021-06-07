Here's what you should know for June 7, 2021.

Thank you for waking up with 6 News! Here are four stories you should know for Monday!

TEMPLE, Texas — Good Morning Central Texas! Here's what you need to know:

Boaters determined to enjoy Belton Lake as many parks remain closed

Belton Lake is now eight feet over normal elevation and 10 of the lake's 16 parks are either fully or partially shut down. That didn't keep quite a few locals from getting out on Sunday afternoon however.

"I'm out here a couple times a week this time of year when the weather is nice when it's not too hot yet," Roy Evan said. "I usually fish a little bit. Yesterday didn't catch much."

Dutch Bros. Coffee coming to Waco

Dutch Bros. Coffee is set to open a shop in Waco, the first in the city, according to the coffee chain's website. The website has the new shop located at 901 S. 6th Street, where a Long John Silver's used to stand.

The Oregon-based chain also has plans to open two locations in Temple, per the website. One location will be at 201 N. General Bruce Drive and the other will be at 6520 W. Adams Ave. Official opening dates haven't been announced.

Here's a list of camps in Central Texas for kids, teens this summer break

Summer is right around the corner, which means summer camps are also returning this year. After 2020 saw many summer camps canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most are back in-person this year with some restrictions to continue preventing the spread of the virus.

From arts and music, to sports, to academics and to a good old-fashioned summer camp, here is a list of summer camps being offered around Central Texas.

Killeen ISD is offering COVID-19 vaccines for students