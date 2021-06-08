Here's what you should know for June 8, 2021

Thank you for waking up with 6 News! Here are four stories you should know for Tuesday!

How to stay safe as heat returns to CTX

Many Central Texans are ready to go outside again, after getting several showers in recent weeks.

Texas Today meteorologist Zac Scott said we won't experience extreme heat in Central Texas just yet, but temperatures are going up as we get closer to summer.

"We are looking to likely experience our hottest week of the year so far," Zac Scott said.

61-year-old motorcyclist died after crash with truck in Waco

A motorcyclist died in the hospital after colliding with a truck at the intersection of N. 30th Street and Gorman Avenue in Waco, according to the Waco Police Department.

Officers responded to a call about a collision at the intersection on Sunday, June 6 at 2:45 p.m., police said. Officials said the motorcycle was traveling east on Gorman Avenue while the truck was traveling south on N. 30th Street when they collided at the intersection.

Rosewood Drive continues to see crashes as improvements are delayed

The intersection of Rosewood Drive and I-14 in Killeen had more than 60 crashes between January 2017 and and August 2020. That prompted the City of Killeen to hire engineering firm Kimley Horn to study the intersection last year. That study provided several recommendations for improvement when it was released in October 2020.

Here are some projects that could be in this year's Temple ISD bond proposal

One recent study shows Temple ISD will add about 1,000 students by 2025. It's something the district is working to address in a bond proposal this year.