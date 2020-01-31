KILLEEN, Texas — The saying goes, 'one man's trash is another man's treasure.' and Michael Akers thinks he found someone's treasure in the trash.

Akers, who co-owns Five Brothers Landscaping and Chimney Sweeps in Copperas Cove, was on a job near the Killeen Bowlerama off Rancier Ave. when he noticed someone had thrown household trash in a dumpster.

He also noticed picture frames and when he pulled them out he discovered some very old photos. Among them was a man in what looked like a military uniform.

Akers, whose own family has deep ties with the military, said he just couldn't see letting them go to the dump.

He and his sister posted them to Facebook hoping to find the rightful owner.

The post was shared hundreds of times but that was more than 6 months ago and Akers said no one has claimed them yet.

Akers said an appraiser in Dallas told him that from the look of the photos and the man's uniform they were most likely taken in the 1920s.

