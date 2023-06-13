Wheel of Fortune Live! is coming to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just because Pat Sajak is retiring next year doesn’t mean you can’t be on Wheel of Fortune.
Legendary game-show host Pat Sajak may have announced his plan to retire Monday night, but the show will live on -- at least in a different format -- and make a stop in Corpus Christi.
“Wheel of Fortune Live!" is scheduled to stop at the American Bank Center on Dec. 23.
The game show is being adapted into a stage show to give more fans access, and more chances to win.
In the live version of the game, contestants are selected from the audience to go on stage to call consonants, buy a vowel, and maybe even solve puzzles to win big.
Tickets for the event go on sale Friday. You can buy them here.
