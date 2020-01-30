KILLEEN, Texas — When Monika Drummond found a 2011 Volkswagen Golf at a used car dealership in Killeen, she was happy with the car, except for one issue.

Drummond said the power locks didn't work. Still, she put $2000 down on the vehicle in October and said that Platinum Autoplex promised to fix the issue in the next few days.

"I left it there for two weeks and came to pick it up. It wasn't ready," Drummond said.

Three months later, the vehicle is not fixed and Drummond is driving a loner car from the dealership. Out of patience, she contacted 6 News for help.

When 6 News Reporter Andrew Moore spoke to the office manager at the dealership, the manager said their mechanic had Drummond's Car and it was at another location but, they did not know when it would be fixed.

Moore was later contacted by the owner, Jay Frank.

Frank said the dealership has been working hard to fix the vehicle and had taken it to three different repair shops while providing Drummond a loaner car. After 6 News told Frank Drummond had contacted the office manager and asked for her money back, Frank looked into the situation with the car.

Not long after, Frank said he was going to get a new door for the vehicle and hoped that would solve the issue. He said the vehicle should be repaired in 10 days.

Drummond was skeptical and said she still wanted her money back.

"I want my $2000 back because, to be quite honest, if there is a problem with the vehicle pertaining to that -- the door lock mechanism had something else involving that too -- they are not going to fix it," Drummond said. "Had you not stepped in, how much longer would this go on? You stepped in now and we got an answer but are they going to follow through."

Frank said he would attempt to fix the vehicle in the next 10 days. If it was not repairable, he would consider giving Drummond a refund.

6 News Reporter Andrew Moore will follow up in two weeks.

