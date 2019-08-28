KILLEEN, Texas — The first day of school didn't go exactly as planned for students, parents and Killeen Independent School District Monday.

Some parents were at bus stops for close to three hours, waiting for their kids to get back from their first day with no idea where they might be.

"Where is the bus? Did they kidnap my son? I was so upset," Penny Boroff said.

Parents tried calling schools and the district's Department of Transportation, but were given no answers.

"The phone kept ringing. We called the school. the lines were completely dead, so everyone just sat here waiting for the kids to come," Alexus Williams said.

The chaos stemmed from a shortage of bus drivers in the district. With more students enrolled than ever, KISD said the district is working to resolve the issue.

"We knew, yes there was a shortage," superintendent Dr. John Craft said. "When you add the complexity of three feirs and upwards of 20,000 students and a shortage of 52-55 drivers, it's a difficult situation."

Craft stressed the importance of students and parents knowing their route numbers. He said staff is going to emphasize making sure kids are where they're supposed to be.

"We are asking our campus staff to check, double check and triple check to make sure students are getting on the correct route number bus," Craft said. "It will get us on track and increase our efficiency and hopefully keep us on schedule."

KISD apologized for the issue and asked for the community's patience while they improve the situation.

