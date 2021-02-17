x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com

Local News

Where can you go get food right now?

Here is what restaurants are open in the area as of 6:30 Tuesday evening.

WACO, Texas — Here's what restaurants are open in and around the area as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday: 

Hewitt:

Downtown:

Waco:

6th:

China:

Bellmead:

Of course, this list is subject to change with little or no notice depending on local weather, power and other factors. 

   

Related Articles