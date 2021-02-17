Where can you go get food right now?

WACO, Texas — Here's what restaurants are open in and around the area as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday:
Hewitt:
Downtown:
Waco:
- Sonic
- Bush's New Road
- Dairy Queen New Road
- McAlisters on Waco Dr
- Church's Valley Mills
- Popeyes
- McDonald's on 19th
- Bubba's 33
- Ranchito
- Dennys
6th:
- Sonic
- Taco Bell
- McDonalds
- Panera Bread
- Papa Johns
- Raising Cane's
- Wendy's
China:
- Griff's
- Subway
Bellmead:
- Heitmiller Steakhouse
- McDonalds
- Casa Ole
- Bush's
- Golden Chick
- Wendys
Of course, this list is subject to change with little or no notice depending on local weather, power and other factors.