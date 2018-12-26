TEMPLE, Texas — A light week for new movies in theaters means Director Shawn Hobbs had time to focus on classic movies now on Blu-Ray.

New movies on disc and digital

White Boy Rick - Sony, Rated R

Welcome Home - Lionsgate, Rated R

The Farm - Blue Fox, Not Rated

Classics on Blu-Ray

Starman: Collectors Edition - Shout! Factory

The Jerk: 40th Anniversary Edition - Shout! Factory

Horror of Dracula - Warner Archive

Murder By Death - Shout! Factory

The Mangler - Shout! Factory

Schindler's List - Universal

2001: A Space Odyssey - Warner Bros

New to Netflix streaming

Bird Box - Rated R

Watership Down

Between Worlds - Lionsgate, Rated R

New to own digitally

Goosebumps 2 - Sony, Rated PG

Hell Fest - Lionsgate, Rated R

New to own digitally - Friday

Halloween - Universal, Rated R

New to rent digitally - Friday

Night School

© 2018 KCEN