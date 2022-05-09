CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is something washing up along the Padre Island and Mustang Island Coastline this Labor Day weekend that had some people watching where they step.
Beachgoers say the substance looked like small white pieces that appeared to be debris or even shredded plastic.
However, the substance is actually beneficial to the environment. According to Jace Tunnell, Director of the University of Texas Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas, the manatee sea grass acts as a fertilizer for the dunes.
"Looks different than its original self which would be long green strands," Tunnell said. "Its broken up, almost uniform looking white pieces of sea grass that have dried out and bleached out by the sun. A good thing we are finding these out there."
Tunnel added that the sea grass is harmless if beachgoers happen to step on it.
