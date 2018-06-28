Swines, bovines, goats and sheep will on be on their best behavior this weekend for the TJLA Belt Buckle Bonanza in Waco.

As one of the biggest youth livestock competitions in Central Texas the show attracts over 800 contestants just in the pig section alone. Competitors will duke it out for one of largest youth jackpots in Texas.

As much as it is about the competition, it's a chance for kids near and far to come together and have a weekend of fun together.

To open the competition a water balloon fight has been scheduled to let people cool off in a fun way before the competition, much like the Texas sun, heats up.

