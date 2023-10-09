600 acre fire in Vidor prompts mandatory evacuations for residents in, 40% contained

Firefighters are evacuating people on Blankenship Road in Orange County.

BUNA, Texas — Multiple fire departments are battling a wildfire on on FM 2802 near Texla Road in Vidor.

The fire has grown to 500-600 acres according to Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll.

Firefighters are evacuating residents on Blankenship Road in Orange County due to the fire.

Mandatory evacuations have also been called for the following roads according to Orange County Office of Emergency Management Facebook:

East of FM 105 from Corrigan Road to Texla Road.

All of Corrigan Road

All of Dixie Drive

All of Rebel Road

All of Shenandoah Drive

All of Shiloh Ridge Road

All of Eaves Road

All of Cole Road

The evacuations will stay evacuated until tomorrow according to Carroll.

Orange County Office of Emergency Management say the Forest Service is monitoring the situation and gaining control of the fire.

Carroll told 12News the fire is North of Texla Road burning about a 1/2 mile into a wooded area and is moving south. Eight homes are threatened and no structures have been damaged so far according to Carroll.

Pine Forest Baptist Church in Vidor is being used a shelter for residents who are evacuating according to American Red Cross Executive Director of the Gulf Coast Region, Natalie Warren.

The wildfire started in Jasper County and eventually spread to Orange County.

Scooper planes are loading water from Dam B to help contain the fire.

The fire has tracked from off County Road 826 in Jasper County into Orange County according to Jasper County Judge Mark Allen.

Chief Carroll told 12News that there are 200 personnel on the ground from Buna Fire department, Evadale Fire Department, Beaumont Fire Department, Port Arthur Fire Department, Port Neches Fire Department, China Fire Department, Silsbee Fire Department, Lumberton Fire Department, Jasper Fire Department, West Orange Fire Department, Jefferson County Emergency Service District 1 and 3, Texas Forestry Service and a tanker truck from Orange County.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management are assisting with coordination according to Carroll.

The rear line is close to being under control in Jasper County, but the head is now on the Orange County side. The Texas Forest Service will have personnel and equipment at a gas station at the intersection of FM 105 and Texla Road in Orange County Judge Allen told 12News.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.