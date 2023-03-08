What to bring with you during a wildfire evacuation

When evacuations are underway, things can happen pretty quickly. The U.S. Forest Service says keeping things under control is all about preparation.

AUSTIN, Texas — As elevated fire weather concerns continue across the Austin area and wildfires burn in Bastrop and Burnet counties, evacuations may be top of mind for Central Texans.

Residents near the Powder Keg Pine Fire in Bastrop County were temporarily evacuated Tuesday evening, though the Mesquite Field Fire – also in Bastrop County – did not require any evacuations to be ordered. Meanwhile, some homes were evacuated as a result of the Wandering Oak Fire in Burnet County.

The service recommends grabbing important documents like your homeowner's policy, auto policies, life and investment files and the like. You should also round up your pets ahead of time and make sure they are in a place where you can get them quickly if you have to leave. You should also make sure you have important items like cameras and jewelry ready to go.

Nick Perkins, fire chief for Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2, said preparing a go-bag or go-kit ahead of time can greatly eliminate stress during quick evacuations.

"Part of reducing that fear is taking action, taking steps that give you a real peace of mind," Perkins said.

Some items Perkins recommends packing in a go-bag are snacks; a way to receive information, like a radio or phone; any medications; important documents; spare cash; food for your pets; and extra power sources like batteries and flashlights in case of power outages.

Perkins said as important as creating a go-bag is, making sure that every family member knows where the bag is just as important, in case they are the only one in the house at the time of the fire.

Perkins said it is also equally important for family members to know where to meet after leaving their homes.

"That can really help responders who show up to a fire, you know, quickly account for people and can really make a difference on what we're going to do and what type of risk we're going to take," Perkins said.

For evacuations, Perkins said you should always know at least two routes out of your neighborhood in case one is blocked from the fire. Because of the devastating 2011 fires, Travis County has been working on creating an extra evacuation route in the Steiner Ranch neighborhood for that reason.

"It's important to know that if you do, if your neighborhood does become endangered, you would have to travel in a certain direction away from the fire. So understanding what that route is is extremely important," said Hector Nieto, director of the Travis County Public Information Office.

Perkins said it's important to practice driving through these routes before an evacuation so you feel comfortable navigating your way through them when the time comes.

Another way to stay prepared for wildfires is to protect your home in advance. Perkins said any brush or debris should be cleared away from what firefighters call the "home ignition zone" around your house. He also recommends adding a fence or deck made from fire-resistant materials if the resources are available.

When it comes to being prepared, one of the best ways to stay informed is through weather notifications. You can sign up for notifications at WarnCentralTexas.org to be alerted about fire danger and other dangerous weather.

