Fort Hood leaders said Thursday all wildfires were fully contained on the training range. But, the Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department, Directorate of Public Works and various military units were improving fire breaks and air dropping water on hot spots as needed.

Fort Hood leaders also said all live-fire training would be moved to hours in the day with higher humidity and lower winds to decrease the chance of starting more fires. Officials said the new training times would be after 8 p.m. into the overnight hours and end before 11 a.m.

The most recent fire started Tuesday on the Blackwell range. It came less than 24 hours after firefighters had fully contained fires that started July 17.

“The current weather conditions continue to pose a severe fire threat not only on the installation, but off the installation, as well,” said Fort Hood Fire Chief Sergio Campos on Wednesday.

Post officials said while smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away, it was not threatening any personnel or structures.

Photos taken by CW2 Bryant Palmer, 69th ADA Bde. showed UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters making Bambi Bucket water drops.

Post officials also said bulldozers were used to contain the fire while ground crews attacked hot spots.

The post also received assistance from the Killeen Fire Department under its mutual aid agreement.

“The amount of work that has been provided has been astonishing,” the fire chief said in praise of the effort. “Personnel fighting the fight at the actual incident have worked long hours in historical hot weather conditions.”

Fort Hood Garrison Commander Col. Hank Perry also commended the firefighting efforts, and the teamwork of Fort Hood tenant units and organizations.

“Since fires were first spotted July 17, this has been an amazing team effort,” Perry said, noting assistance from the 1st Cavalry Division, Division West, 36th Engineer Brigade, the Royal Netherlands Air Force, and U.S. Army National Guard units training on the installation have been instrumental in battling the blazes in the range area.

© 2018 KCEN