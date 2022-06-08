Wildflower Fire: 10 acres burning, multiple units respond to grass fire

Temple Fire Department officials report that the grass fire is ongoing in an open field off Highway 36 in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire Department is reporting to a grass fire in an open field. Named the Wildflower Fire, it is located off of Highway 36 in Temple near Wildflower Country Club.

As of now, authorities say approximately ten acres have burned since the initial call was received around 2:23 p.m.

The fire hasn't progressed but so far zero of it has been contained, according to Temple Fire Department officials. Temple Fire is being assisted by Morgan's Point and Moffat fire departments in an effort to reduce the fire.