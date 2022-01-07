Williamson County Deputy arrested in Salado on domestic violence charge

The Bell County Sheriff's Department arrested Timothy Ramos and is leading the investigation.

SALADO, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Department said a Williamson County Sheriff's Office Deputy was arrested early Tuesday morning after they received a domestic disturbance call.

Deputies arrived at a home in Salado a little before 5 a.m. The deputies met with a woman who said she had been assaulted.

The deputies reported that she had visible injuries to her face. The woman said they were caused by her boyfriend, Timothy Ramos.

Ramos is a deputy with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said when they learned of the investigation, Ramos was placed on paid administrative leave.