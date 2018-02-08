WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX — Williamson County K9s Bodhi, Drago, Enzo, Axel, Nemo, Rody and Harry have are a little safer on duty after receiving bullet and stab protective vests from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc..

PHOTOS: Williamson Co. K9s receive body armor

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a non-profit charity based in Massachusetts. The charity was founded in 2009 to assist law enforcement dogs and provide the protective vests. Since its beginning, it has donated over $5.7M worth of vests to K9s across the country.

Each vest is valued between $1,700 and $2,300 and has a five year warranty.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible donations through their website. The cost to sponsor one vest is $950, and the donor is allowed to choose one of seven pre-approved embroidered message to go across the vest's chest.

© 2018 KCEN