One person who purchased a Texas Two Step ticket at a Killeen store is a winner, according to the Texas Lottery.

The ticket was sold at Texas Food Mart at 1803 Grandon Dr.

Another winning ticket for the $1,025,000 prize was sold in Terrell.

Two winning tickets for last night's $1.025 MILLION #Texas Two Step jackpot were sold in #Killeen and #Terrell! The winning numbers were 9 - 11 - 12 - 31 - 2 (Bonus Ball). Check your tickets! #TexasLottery #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/L6lb98aZuo — Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) June 19, 2018

The winners matched four out of four balls with a bonus ball.

The jackpot has rolled back to $200,000.

The next drawing is Thursday.

© 2018 KCEN