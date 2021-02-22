Winter storm damage at 95-year-old WWII veteran's home repaired for free after social media plea

Several volunteers came to Mr. Joe Rodriguez' rescue after seeing pictures of his Houston home posted online.

HOUSTON — Social media went to work last week to make sure a 95-year-old WWII veterans’ home was repaired after pipes burst in two rooms.

Hector Giron put out a plea on Facebook writing:

“Mr. Joe Rodriguez (a 95 yr old Army veteran) who resides in the Spring Branch area of Houston needs your help. He came home today from being at his daughters house to find his bedroom ceiling caved in and water running on the floor. The mess is all cleaned up now and the water is shut off but he needs assistance with the repairs.”

Giron shared these photos of the damage:

Within days, enough volunteers and donations poured in to fix Mr. Rodriguez’s pipes. Then Sunday, a remodeling crew reached out offering their services free of charge to repair the drywall, insulation and paint.