WACO, Texas — Waco Independent School District officially has its new superintendent.

The Waco ISD board hired Dr. Susan Kincannon after considering her contract at special board meeting Thursday.

She will replace former superintendent Dr. Marcus Nelson, who resigned from his position after a drug charge.

After reviewing 84 applications and interviewing four candidates, the Waco ISD board voted to name Kincannon the sole finalist for the position. The board voted Aug. 7, but school boards are legally required to wait 21 days before hiring a finalist for superintendent.

Kincannon will be leaving her post as Belton ISD superintendent to fill the position.

Kincannon has three decades of public education on her resume, including the past eight years that she served as BISD's superintendent, WISD said in a press release.

Her other experience in education includes time as a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction and deputy superintendent.

Kincannon's contract will last three years. She will start her new position Sept. 5.

