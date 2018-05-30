Authorities are reviewing potential criminal charges after the parent of a Killeen High School student entered the school without authorization.

School administrators say this isn't the first time Gloria Woods has done this. Woods came to the school and entered without authorization on May 7th. They say she was asked to leave and a criminal trespass warrant was issued against her. Woods returned to campus on the 29th and was arrested on that warrant.

Her case is being processed and school officials say more information will be made public when it becomes available.

