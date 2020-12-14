Woman arrested after Killeen officers find stolen vehicles on property

Chelsea Smith, 28, was found to have five outstanding warrants for burglary of a vehicle and one for debit/credit card abuse.

KILLEEN, Texas — One woman is in custody after Killeen officers conducted a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Nolan Avenue and found several stolen vehicles on the property.

The Killeen Police Department was contacted by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office to request assistance to find a stolen vehicle equipped with a GPS tracker out of their agency. The GPS showed the location of the stolen vehicle, a 2008 Silver Mercedes, in the back yard of a home.

When officers arrived, they found the stolen vehicle parked in the backyard with another vehicle parked in the driveway. The vehicle in the driveway was also stolen out of Copperas Cove.

A search warrant was secured for the home and officers recovered two stolen firearms out of Harker Heights, narcotics, the keys to the stolen vehicles and a large amount of identifying information.

Three people were in the home at the time including Brooke Cunniff, her 17-month-old son and Chelsea Smith.

Smith, 28, was found to have five outstanding warrants for burglary of a vehicle and one for debit/credit card abuse. The warrants were from the Belton, Nolanville and Harker Heights Police Departments. Smith was taken to the Bell County Jail.