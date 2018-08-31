TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police arrested Audra McQueen Friday for two counts of criminally negligent homicide in a three-vehicle crash in the 2600 block of South 5th St. last September.

When officers responded to the wreck Sept. 18, 2017 they observed damage to a black Ford F150, a black Nissan Maxima and a white Ford Escape.

Investigation revealed McQueen, who was driving the F150, was traveling southbound but crossed into the northbound lanes. Her vehicle crashed head-on into the Escape and hit the Nissan as it was waiting to make a left turn.

The driver and passenger of the Escape, William and Martha Schumann, were pronounced deceased.

Arrest warrants were issued, and a Grand Jury indicted McQueen after reviewing results from an investigation with the Temple Police Department Accident Reconstructionist in collaboration with the Bell County District Attorney's Office.

