MCGREGOR, Texas — A woman in McGregor was attacked Tuesday morning by at least one pitbull while she was walking down the street, a Lieutenant with the McGregor Police Department said.

Lt. Ron McCurry said the woman was walking along Pierce St. a little before 9 a.m. when two pitbulls got loose from a nearby yard.

McCurry said at least one of the dogs attacked her. The dogs' owner managed to get the dogs off her, McCurry said.

Another neighbor took the woman to the McGregor Community Clinic where she was then taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest. McCurry said her injuries were not life threatening.

The dogs' owner was cited for "dogs at large" McCurry said. Ed Petrich with McClennan County Animal Control took custody of the dogs and they were taken to the Waco Humane Society.

