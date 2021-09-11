Woman accused of throwing soup at Temple restaurant employee arrested

Amanda Martinez was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.

TEMPLE, Texas — The woman who threw soup in the face of a Temple restaurant employee was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the Bell County Jail, according to Temple police.

Amanda Martinez, 31, was charged with assault causing bodily injury. The charge is a Class A misdemeanor

Video of the incident shows Martinez speaking with Jannelle Broland who was behind the counter of the Sol De Jalisco in Temple on Nov. 7.

Broland said Martinez was upset that the soup was too hot and that it had melted the plastic lid. Martinez then suddenly picks up the soup and throws it directly in Broland's face.

The video, first obtained by 6 News, quickly went viral and has been viewed hundreds of thousands of time.