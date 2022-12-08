Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Killeen

The Killeen Police Department said that the woman was hit by a vehicle on Dec. 5, and died of her injuries on Dec. 6.

KILLEEN, Texas — A 23-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department.

The victim has been identified as Tatiana Monae Mathis.

Police said that officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle along Elms Rd. around 7:25 p.m. on Dec. 5.

Officers reported that they found a woman lying in the roadway.

The woman was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center immediately and was then taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in critical condition, according to KPD.

Police said the woman was crossing northbound on Elms Rd. when she was struck by a black Lexus merging into the turning lane.

According to KPD, Mathis died of her injuries in the hospital on Dec. 6.

KPD stated the investigation is currently ongoing, and has not released any further information at this time.