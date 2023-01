According to police, the woman was believed to be homeless.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department says a 40-year-old woman has died following a collision with a train on Monday, Jan. 30.

According to police, emergency medical personnel and officers responded to the crash on South 32nd and Clay Avenue at about 6:48 p.m.

Police say when they found the woman, she was already dead.

Waco PD wants to remind people that walking on train tracks is illegal and to always be safe when crossing a railroad.