A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash noon Wednesday on State Highway 31 east of County Road 3342 near Hubbard.

According to Texas DPS, the woman was driving an SUV eastbound on SH 31 when she lost control of her vehicle.

The SUV went sideways into the path of an 18-wheeler traveling eastbound resulting in both vehicles colliding.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest with unknown injuries.

Authorities are diverting both directions of highway traffic around the crash until it is cleared.

Officials said they expect the scene to be cleared around 5 p.m.

